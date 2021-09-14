OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.45. 473,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,122. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.27.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

