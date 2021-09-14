OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an ouperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -26.26. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.