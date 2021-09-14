Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

