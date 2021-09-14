Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 4.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.91. 122,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,801,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $405,676. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

