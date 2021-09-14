Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $832.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

