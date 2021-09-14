OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after buying an additional 410,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

