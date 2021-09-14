Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. Sells 800 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

