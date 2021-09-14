Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $23.70. Old Republic International shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 10,205 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

