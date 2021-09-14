Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OLO stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,664. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $34,307,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

