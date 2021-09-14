Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $110.83. 25,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

