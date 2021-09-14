Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,400 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

KEYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.14. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

