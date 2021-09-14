Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.94. 2,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,475. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

