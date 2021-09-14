Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $135,601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. 8,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,930. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

