Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. 4,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,926. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

