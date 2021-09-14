Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

