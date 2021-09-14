Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.57 Million in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Graham by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Graham Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.