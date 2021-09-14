Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 29,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 169,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.