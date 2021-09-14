Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

