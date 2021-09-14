Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

