Omnitude (ECOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $540,004.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $635,523.65 and approximately $540,004.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00151498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00736003 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

