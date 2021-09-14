One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 432.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,365 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 9.6% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. 241,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

