One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $377.66. 287,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.