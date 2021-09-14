One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $119.20. 105,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,556. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

