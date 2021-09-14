One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 3,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,564. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.