OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $66.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.76. 29,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

