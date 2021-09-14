Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $66.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

