Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

