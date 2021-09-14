O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.54% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,004,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.05 and its 200 day moving average is $549.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

