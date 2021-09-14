Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

