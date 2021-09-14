Ovintiv’s (OVV) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

OVV opened at C$37.80 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

