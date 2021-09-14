PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $117,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,272 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of PD stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.