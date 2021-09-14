Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $485.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.32 and its 200-day moving average is $371.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.