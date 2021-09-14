Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $535.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $474.04, with a volume of 77996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.90.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average is $371.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.