Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $535.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $474.04, with a volume of 77996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.90.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.63.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average is $371.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
