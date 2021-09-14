Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.16.

NYSE:PANW opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $485.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

