Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 27,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,531 shares.The stock last traded at $488.87 and had previously closed at $476.12.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

