Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 27,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,531 shares.The stock last traded at $488.87 and had previously closed at $476.12.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.16.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
