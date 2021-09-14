Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $272.80

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 268.20 ($3.50), with a volume of 10416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.10 ($3.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.98.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

