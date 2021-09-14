Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HASI opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

