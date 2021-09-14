Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 750 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,170,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $23,596,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.