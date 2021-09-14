Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

