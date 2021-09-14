Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $47,110,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.