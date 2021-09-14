PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in PayPal by 65.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.29. 155,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.41 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $330.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

