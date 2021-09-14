Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $15,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 631,269 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

