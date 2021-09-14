PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

