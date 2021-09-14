Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $16,079.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,696,185 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

