Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.