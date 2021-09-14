Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

