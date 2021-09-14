PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PetIQ worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 135.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $829.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

