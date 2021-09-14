Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Trading Down 5.3%

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 7,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

