Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

PHGUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

