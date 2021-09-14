PHI Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $355.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $355.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00151627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00738077 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.